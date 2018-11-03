Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Takes $888,000 Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, August 10th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 33.37%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

