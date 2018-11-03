Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 83,519 Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,519 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.61% of T2 Biosystems worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 474.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 257,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 183.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 310.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 890,097 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTOO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

In other T2 Biosystems news, insider Thomas J. Lowery sold 138,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $853,729.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,873 shares in the company, valued at $357,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. T2 Biosystems Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 637.62% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

T2 Biosystems Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

