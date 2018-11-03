Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 80.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 2,015.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 177.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 154,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.75. Acer Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACER. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

