Empire Resorts (NYNY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Empire Resorts stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Empire Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Get Empire Resorts alerts:

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 69.68%. The company had revenue of $49.14 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empire Resorts stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.86% of Empire Resorts worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.