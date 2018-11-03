Encana (ECA) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

ECA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Encana from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Encana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. CIBC downgraded Encana from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Encana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of ECA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 63,446,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,256,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.15. Encana has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECA. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Encana during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Encana during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

