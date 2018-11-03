Energy Recovery (ERII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ:ERII traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,525. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $491.86 million, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 5.54. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 48.60% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 31,404 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $275,413.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.