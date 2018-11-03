Engagement Token (ENGT) Price Hits $0.0010

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Engagement Token has a total market cap of $423,254.00 and $41,281.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Engagement Token has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Engagement Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00249559 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.56 or 0.09732424 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Engagement Token Profile

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,255,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken. Engagement Token’s official website is engagementtoken.com. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Engagement Token

Engagement Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engagement Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engagement Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

