Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $6.66 Million Stake in Okta Inc (OKTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,259 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.09% of Okta worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 276.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 129.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 270,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $19,651,986.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,819 shares of company stock worth $40,579,166. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $57.77 on Friday. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

