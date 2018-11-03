Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 277,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000. Dropbox comprises 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 702.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 55.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dropbox from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 61,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $1,676,532.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $453,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,194 shares of company stock worth $12,546,564 in the last ninety days.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

