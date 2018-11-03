EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a market perform rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of ENLK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 1,763,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 2.13.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. EnLink Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $981,675.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $304,942.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,637,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,840,000 after purchasing an additional 860,155 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,825,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,302,000 after purchasing an additional 735,595 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,907,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

