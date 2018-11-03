Entegra Financial (ENFC) and Home Financial Bancorp (HWEN) Financial Review

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) and Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Entegra Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Entegra Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 93.4% of Home Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entegra Financial and Home Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegra Financial 10.31% 9.16% 0.87% Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Entegra Financial has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Entegra Financial and Home Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegra Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Home Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entegra Financial presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.47%. Given Entegra Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Entegra Financial is more favorable than Home Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

Home Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Entegra Financial does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entegra Financial and Home Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegra Financial $56.49 million 2.92 $2.57 million $1.42 16.84 Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A $160,000.00 N/A N/A

Entegra Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Financial Bancorp.

Summary

Entegra Financial beats Home Financial Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of January 18, 2018, it operated a network of 18 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens and Hall. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; Clemson, South Carolina; and Duluth, Georgia. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.

About Home Financial Bancorp

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and money market deposits; commercial and industrial loans, nonresidential real estate loans, and residential, mobile home and land, and consumer loans. It also provides auto and hazard insurance; and Internet banking services. The company provides banking services primarily in Owen, Putnam, and other counties. Home Financial Bancorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Spencer, Indiana.

