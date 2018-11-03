EOG Resources (EOG) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. TD Securities started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.35. 6,607,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,384. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $96.54 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,445,304.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,346 shares of company stock worth $7,508,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $158,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 133.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.