EPAM Systems (EPAM) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $139.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EPAM. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.30. The stock had a trading volume of 464,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,825. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $96.11 and a 1 year high of $144.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,138,746.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $392,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,976.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,680 shares of company stock worth $5,876,795 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,765.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 172,821 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,011.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 47,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

