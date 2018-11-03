Equinix (EQIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.92 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92), Briefing.com reports. Equinix had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Equinix stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Equinix has a 12 month low of $370.79 and a 12 month high of $495.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total transaction of $557,168.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total value of $863,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $1,528,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $526.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.84.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

