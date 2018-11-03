Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Medpace Holdings Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Medpace in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Medpace had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEDP. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Medpace by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Medpace by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Medpace by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 39.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,224,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $286,068,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 61,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $3,680,688.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,084,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,879,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,528,016 shares of company stock valued at $634,098,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

