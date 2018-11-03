Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ecolab Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $154.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 18.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $26,888,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $1,195,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 9,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $1,431,557.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $5,058,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,285 shares of company stock worth $15,825,260. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

