Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 3rd (LITE, LNDC, LRLCY, LTC, LVMUY, MITK, MKTAY, MRWSY, MVC, MXL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, November 3rd:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

L OREAL Co/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MVC CAPITAL INC is a business development company traded on the New York Stock Exchange, under the listing symbol MVC and is advised by The Tokarz Group Advisers LLC. MVC provides long-term equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies in a variety of industries primarily located in the U.S. The investments can take the form of common and preferred stock (control and non-control investments) and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; senior and subordinated loans; or convertible securities. MVC serves as the lead investor for transactions, as well as a co-investor in companies along with other private equity sponsors. “

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

