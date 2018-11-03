Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $131.52, but opened at $137.44. Estee Lauder Companies shares last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 51446 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.98.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $2,187,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,723.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,279.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,543,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 761,655 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 528,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,172,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,750,000 after acquiring an additional 418,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 777,412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 373,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

