Etheriya (RIYA) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Etheriya (CURRENCY:RIYA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Etheriya token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Etheriya has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Etheriya has a total market capitalization of $383,803.00 and $9.00 worth of Etheriya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etheriya alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00249559 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.56 or 0.09732424 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Etheriya Token Profile

Etheriya’s genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Etheriya’s total supply is 1,861,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,581,531 tokens. Etheriya’s official Twitter account is @RealEtheriya and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etheriya is etheriya.com.

Buying and Selling Etheriya

Etheriya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheriya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheriya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etheriya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etheriya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etheriya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.