Ethorse (HORSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Ethorse has a total market cap of $735,687.00 and $2.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethorse has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ethorse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00250721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.74 or 0.09766562 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012577 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethorse Token Profile

Ethorse launched on December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,906,676 tokens. The official website for Ethorse is ethorse.com. Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethorse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse. The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethorse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethorse using one of the exchanges listed above.

