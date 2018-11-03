E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,360,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,313,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,659,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,087,000 after acquiring an additional 879,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,932,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,318 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,921,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.