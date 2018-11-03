E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 18.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 64.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

