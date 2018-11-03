Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 505.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 79.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AQUA opened at $9.97 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $342.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.