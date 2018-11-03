EXACT Sciences Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts (EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.32). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXAS. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,070,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,879,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,377,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,585,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,155,000 after purchasing an additional 434,184 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,196,000 after purchasing an additional 481,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 966,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider D Scott Coward sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $174,126.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 79,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $5,714,944.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,331 shares of company stock valued at $10,096,681. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.