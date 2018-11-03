EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Given a $100.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider D Scott Coward sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $174,126.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 79,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $5,714,944.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,331 shares of company stock worth $10,096,681. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

