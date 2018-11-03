EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.08.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $74.20. 2,124,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 12.08. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider D Scott Coward sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $174,126.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $4,022,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,331 shares of company stock valued at $10,096,681. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

