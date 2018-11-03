EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.08.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 12.08 and a quick ratio of 15.37. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $81.22.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $184,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $4,022,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,331 shares of company stock valued at $10,096,681 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 36.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 41.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

