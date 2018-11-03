ExlService (EXLS) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 279,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,764. ExlService has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. ExlService had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 2,761 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $173,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 5,631 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $357,568.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,414 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 609.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

