EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 119,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

