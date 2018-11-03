Express Scripts (ESRX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Express Scripts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

ESRX stock opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Express Scripts has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $98.98.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Express Scripts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRX. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 758.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.