Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $143,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $200,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

EXR stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.11. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.53 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 47.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $76,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,864.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $235,849 in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

