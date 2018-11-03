Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XOG. BidaskClub raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

XOG stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 1.80. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.15 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $158,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $181,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $202,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

