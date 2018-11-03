Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,026,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46,636 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 42,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $333.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.24. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.