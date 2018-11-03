Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Lifted by Cue Financial Group Inc.

Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $81.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $333.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.24. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

