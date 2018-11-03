Facebook (FB) PT Set at $206.00 by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities set a $206.00 target price on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,478,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,844,908. Facebook has a 12 month low of $139.03 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $440.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $138,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,975,797.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total transaction of $9,939,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416,282 shares of company stock valued at $603,782,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 186.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

