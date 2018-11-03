Fair Isaac (FICO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.88-6.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Fair Isaac also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.88 EPS.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,676. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.43. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $146.97 and a fifty-two week high of $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.70 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.50.

In other news, insider Stuart Wells sold 7,994 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.52, for a total value of $1,666,908.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,169,728.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Wehmann sold 9,503 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $1,878,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,620 shares of company stock worth $33,235,837 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.