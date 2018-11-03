FedoraCoin (TIPS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,502.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $20,502.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

