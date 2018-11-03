Fidus Investment (FDUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 65.95% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 134,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,699. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $336.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

