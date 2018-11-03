Fielmann (FIE) PT Set at €55.00 by equinet

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by investment analysts at equinet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fielmann currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.04 ($70.97).

FIE opened at €57.50 ($66.86) on Thursday. Fielmann has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

