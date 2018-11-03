FIG Partners Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Merchants Co. (FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Research analysts at FIG Partners decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.43%.

FRME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

First Merchants stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, President Michael C. Rechin sold 15,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $729,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 26,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $1,277,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,647.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Biegel & Waller LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.