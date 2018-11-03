Financial Analysis: biOasis Technologies (BIOAF) versus Cardinal Health (CAH)

biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Cardinal Health pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. biOasis Technologies does not pay a dividend. Cardinal Health pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cardinal Health has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares biOasis Technologies and Cardinal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biOasis Technologies -1,517.77% -407.59% -264.48% Cardinal Health 0.19% 22.59% 3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for biOasis Technologies and Cardinal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biOasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardinal Health 2 7 2 0 2.00

Cardinal Health has a consensus target price of $60.55, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than biOasis Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares biOasis Technologies and Cardinal Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biOasis Technologies $460,000.00 30.45 -$4.12 million N/A N/A Cardinal Health $136.81 billion 0.11 $256.00 million $5.00 10.29

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than biOasis Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

biOasis Technologies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Health has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats biOasis Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

biOasis Technologies Company Profile

Bioasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's in-house development programs are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. Bioasis Technologies Inc. has a collaborative research agreement with CQDM and Brain Canada to perform research on the delivery of therapeutic compounds across the blood-brain barrier; and a strategic collaboration with BIOAGILYTIX for the development and validation of bioanalytical methods to support the xB3 TM-001 program. It also has a strategic collaboration with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited for the development and manufacturing of xB3-001 to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. It also provides services to support the development, marketing, and distribution of specialty pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmacy management, and medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; and repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. It also distributes a range of national brand products; and medical products to patients' homes, as well as provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

