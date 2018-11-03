Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,141 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,282,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,392,000 after acquiring an additional 150,268 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,543,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,172,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,750,000 after acquiring an additional 418,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,143,000 after acquiring an additional 308,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $143.11 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.98.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $4,840,778.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,279.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $1,436,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,090. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

