Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,624,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

