Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,346 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

