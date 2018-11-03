Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 31,132 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,132 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 149,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 32.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $1,548,000.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In related news, President Sona Chawla sold 27,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $2,202,885.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 253,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ratnakar Lavu sold 12,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,000,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

