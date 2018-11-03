First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth $187,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth $217,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth $229,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT opened at $72.82 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Longbow Research started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.99.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

