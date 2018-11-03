First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 3,814 HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,263,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,515,000 after buying an additional 547,544 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

