First Hawaiian Bank Invests $146,000 in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Stock

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 18.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.31. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

