First Hawaiian Bank Takes $161,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 596,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 96.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

