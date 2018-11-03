First Majestic Silver (AG) Lowered to “Hold” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

AG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of AG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.49 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 39.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $101,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 99.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 235.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 170.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

